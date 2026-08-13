Romania scrambled two F-16 fighters, airspace violated again

The Romanian army's radar system detected air targets near the Romanian-Ukrainian border last night and scrambled two F-16 fighters to monitor the situation, reports Digi 24 TV, quoted by BTA.

The surveillance radar system detected a group of five air targets in the area of the Ukrainian village of Izmail at 1:27 a.m. Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets have been scrambled from Air Base 86 in Borcea, Agerpres reported, citing the Ministry of National Defense.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has sent a warning to the population in the northern part of Tulcea County via the Ro-Alert system, Agerpres reported.

Radars detected an intrusion into the airspace about 2 km south of the village of Pardina. The target remained in Romanian airspace for about 10 minutes, after which it left Romanian territory and returned to Ukraine about 13 km southwest of the settlement of Kilia Veche. Shortly after leaving Romanian airspace, explosions were reported on Ukrainian territory, according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

The air alert in the northern part of Tulcea County was declared over at 2:42 a.m., Agerpres also reported, citing the ministry.