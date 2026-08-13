Turkish F-16 crashes during training flight: fighter jet did not come into contact with other objects in the air

A technical failure is the most likely cause of the incident in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova yesterday, in which a Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed during a training flight, said Yalova Governor Ahmed Hamdi Usta, quoted by TRT Haber, BTA reported.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the incident yesterday at noon, specifying that the pilot flying the fighter jet managed to eject before the plane crashed and is unharmed, and that an investigation has been launched into the case.

In a comment to Turkish media last night, Usta announced that within the framework of the investigation that has been launched, it was established that the fighter jet did not come into contact with other objects in the airspace and the most likely cause of its crash is a technical failure, which will soon be determined by investigators.

Usta also emphasized that the plane crashed outside a residential area, thanks to which no citizens were injured in the incident and no material damage was caused.