Military aid to Ukraine increased in June this year, but will decline in the long term

Thanks to the new loan, military aid to Ukraine has reached its highest level since the cessation of American funding, but in the long term it will continue to decline, according to a study by the Institute for the World Economy in the German city of Kiel, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

Military aid to Kiev reached 7.2 billion euros in June, the highest level since April 2024, when Ukraine received 9.04 billion euros before the United States suspended its funding in February 2025.

This is the third largest increase in military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to data from the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel, which has been tracking promised and delivered military, financial and humanitarian aid to Kiev since the start of the conflict, noted AFP.

The increase is mainly due to the new loan to support Ukraine, which brought the military aid funds allocated by European institutions in May and June to 4.3 billion euros.

The European Union approved a loan totaling 90 billion euros for the period 2026-2027 so that Ukraine can continue to finance its war against Russia and ensure the functioning of its state institutions.

"The rapid disbursement of the loan sent a positive signal to the Ukrainian side," commented Taro Nishikawa, a representative of the Kiel institute.

In addition to this EU loan, Germany allocated 700 million euros, Denmark 600 million and the Netherlands 500 million to support the Ukrainian army.

However, the levels of funding in the long term they remain lower than they were before US President Donald Trump cut aid to Kiev.

For example, before February 2025, countries allocated an average of 3.46 billion euros in military aid to Kiev, but since then it has fallen to 2.94 billion euros.

Although the US no longer contributes directly to the financing of Kiev's military capabilities, its weapons continue to play a key role as Europe increasingly rearms thanks to US defense companies and receives supplies from the US military reserve.

"The US remains the main supplier of air defense systems such as the "Patriot", for which Europe currently has only limited alternatives," stressed Federico Melache, an analyst at the Kiel Institute.

"The main question in the long term will be whether Europe can develop "reliable substitutes for the main American defense systems and whether it could gradually reduce its dependence on the United States," he added.