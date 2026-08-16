Massive attack: Nearly 100 drones shot down near Moscow

Air traffic over the Russian capital is blocked, air defense is on alert

In the early hours of August 16, 2026, the situation around the Russian capital escalated sharply after a massive wave of Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow region. According to statements by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his official Telegram channel, quoted by leading Russian media outlets such as the Russian edition „Kommersant“, the air defense (AVO) forces have been under extreme pressure throughout the night. As of 4:49 a.m., nearly 100 enemy aircraft were neutralized on the far and near approaches to the city, bringing the total number of intercepted drones in the region over the past week to over 1,700 units, according to data from „Vedomosti“.

Airports blocked and debris falling

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia („Rosaviatsia“) immediately introduced emergency security measures and closed the airspace over the metropolis. The three key metropolitan airports — „Vnukovo“, „Domodedovo“ and „Zhukovsky“ — completely stopped receiving and taking off civil aircraft.

Emergency services teams are working at the sites where debris from the downed drones fell. At this time, there is no confirmed official information about deaths or severe damage within the city of Moscow itself, but the operation to clear and assess the damage in the Moscow region continues, reports “Kommersant“.

Context of the escalation

This massive night attack is part of a sharply intensified pressure from Kiev with long-range drones. Just a day earlier, on August 15, Ukrainian forces managed to hit the “Progress“ strategic rocket and space center in the Samara region and the “Savasleyka“ military airfield, located hundreds of kilometers from the front line, as reported by the international media “Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty“ (RFE/RL). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced an increase in strikes deep into Russian territory with the aim of reducing the Kremlin's military potential and shifting the economic cost of the war closer to Russian society.