Washington and Tehran found themselves at the center of three major international scandals in the past 24 hours that are changing the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

As of 5:00 a.m. on August 16, the situation remains critical due to a deleted Pentagon publication, pressure on US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett, and a huge environmental disaster in the Persian Gulf.

CENTCOM changes map of the Middle East after a wave of criticism on X

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) was forced to urgently replace an official infographic of the Middle East shared on the social network X. The original image showed sectors of region, in which the Gaza Strip and the West Bank were visually united in a common contour with the territory of Israel, without being separated by internationally recognized border lines. As analysts from the Russian portal Life.ru (https://life.ru/p/1912352), the infographic was published on the occasion of the high command's visit to the region, but provoked sharp international reactions and accusations of an attempt to tacitly legitimize annexation.

The US military did not give an official explanation for the geographical gaffe, but the publication was quickly taken down and replaced with a corrected version. The situation is developing against the backdrop of an increased military presence in the region, confirmed by reports of OSINT613 (https://www.osint613.com/post/centcom-map-signals-incoming-storm-20388).

Pressure in the US: They want a report from Hegseth on the conditions of the USS Abraham Lincoln

A serious political scandal has erupted in Washington, affecting the mission of the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which has already exceeded 260 days of duty at sea due to the blockade against Iran. Members of the US Congress and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have demanded an official report from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the difficult conditions on board. Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed serious concerns about reports describing contaminated drinking water, sanitation problems, shortages of provisions and deteriorating mental health of the crew, the economic publication reported. data-processed="true" data-sfc-cp="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="tP2kf#s32ZS" jsuid="I4gQce_14">Manager.bg (https://manager.bg/svyat/kongresmeni-iskat-doklad-ot-pentagona-za-problemi-i-konflikti-na-samoletonosacha-abraham-lincoln-).

Although Pete Hegsett and CENTCOM representatives categorically rejected rumors of deaths and mass riots on board, defining them as “fake news“, the Pentagon is already preparing a rotation. According to Vesti.bg (https://www.vesti.bg/sviat/sled-rekordni-240-dni-v-moreto-sasht-prenasochvat-nov-samoletonosach-zaradi-problemi-na-borda-6267535), the exhausted aircraft carrier will soon be replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington.

Iran has estimated the damage from the oil pollution in Hormuz at trillions of dollars

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has declared an extremely serious environmental disaster in the Persian and Oman Gulfs. Ministry spokesman Ismail Bagai told the X network that the total historical and current damage from oil spills in the Strait of Hormuz amounts to trillions of dollars, the Russian newspaper reported. data-processed="true" data-sfc-cp="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="tP2kf#s32ZS" jsuid="I4gQce_1a">Vedomosti.ru (https://www.vedomosti.ru/politics/news/2026/08/15/1221396-uscherb-zagryazneniya-ormuza).

The latest incident was caused by a foreign cargo ship that was damaged under unclear circumstances in the strait, from which a huge amount of crude oil leaked. The oil slick has already reached the shores of the Iranian island of Qeshm, threatening unique mangrove forests and protected marine ecosystems, added Kommersant.ru (transmitted via https://prospect.com.ru/news/6947090/). The situation is further complicated by another large-scale spill nearby, where the tanker Caroline Bezengi, carrying about 800,000 barrels of oil, ran aground off the coast of Oman, creating a stain covering an area of over 2,000 square kilometers.