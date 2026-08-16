Serious diplomatic tension has shaken the European Union. The countries of the Baltic region refuse to recognize France and Germany as legitimate negotiators on behalf of Europe.

This became clear from a large-scale investigation by the American authoritative publication The New York Times, published in mid-August 2026.

Paris, Berlin and London (the “E3“ format) are urgently preparing their own diplomatic plan to end the war in Ukraine. They fear that the administration of US President Donald Trump will make a secret deal with the Kremlin behind their backs. European leaders want to secure a firm seat at the negotiating table.

However, the initiative has met fierce resistance within the union. Smaller member states bordering Russia express great distrust. The Baltic states and Hungary fear that their national security interests will be sacrificed by major European capitals.

According to media sources, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are firmly against any direct contacts with Moscow at this time. They believe that such dialogue only helps Vladimir Putin divide the West. Meanwhile, officials note that the Russian president has not yet shown any real readiness for serious and constructive negotiations.