Criticism in France: Macron on jet while home burns

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French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked a wave of discontent and accusations of political negligence over holiday photos taken against the backdrop of severe wildfires.

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French President Emmanuel Macron found himself at the center of a serious political storm after the popular magazine Paris Match published on its cover footage of him from his summer vacation in the south of France. The photos, which captured the head of state driving a powerful gasoline jet in the sea around the royal residence Fort de Bregancon, unleashed an avalanche of sharp criticism from the left-wing opposition and environmental movements in the country.

The main reproach to Macron is the total discrepancy between his carefree behavior and the real situation in France. The country is experiencing one of its worst summers, marked by five consecutive waves of extreme heat, a record drought and devastating forest fires that have scorched thousands of hectares of forests and forced mass evacuations.

Political opponents immediately seized on the moment to recall the label "President of the Rich", which is often attached to the French leader. According to left-wing leaders, such a display of luxury and entertainment with a device that pollutes the environment shows that Macron is completely disconnected from the problems of ordinary French citizens.

The Elysee Palace tried to defend the head of state, pointing out that the paparazzi photos were not officially authorized and that the president's vacation was actually a working one. His aides emphasized that he constantly holds phone calls with international leaders and monitors the situation in the country minute by minute. The case is expected to put additional pressure on Emmanuel Macron's already low approval ratings at the end of his second presidential term.