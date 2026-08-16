Three killed in massive airstrike in Russia

Three people were killed and dozens of infrastructure sites were seriously damaged in another large-scale attack with drones and missiles against Russian territory. The situation on the battlefield and in the border regions remains critical as the wave of strikes has spread to key strategic areas inland. Local authorities have reported the activation of air defense (ADF) systems in several areas simultaneously, the TASS news agency (tass.ru) reports.

Tragedy in Rostov Oblast: Casualties and Destruction

The situation is most dire in Rostov Oblast, where a combined strike by drones and missiles has resulted in fatal consequences. According to official data from the Russian Defense Ministry (mil.ru), enemy strikes have managed to breach the defensive wall in several places. Security authorities have confirmed three civilian deaths as a result of strikes in residential areas and major fires. The attack has also caused serious damage to the region's power grid. Reuters (reuters.com) added that emergency crews were working on the scene to control the fire in industrial areas that were the target of the attack.

Air defense battle over Tula region: 15 drones shot down

At the same time, intense airstrikes were also recorded in the north. The Defense Ministry reported that 15 drones were destroyed over the Tula region within a few hours. Thanks to the quick response of the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the devices were intercepted before they reached the planned military and industrial targets in the region. The local administration indicates that debris from the downed drones fell in uninhabited areas, and according to preliminary information there is no serious damage or injuries to people on the ground.

Growing tension in other regions as well

The escalation of this night comes against the backdrop of increasing pressure on Russian energy and industrial infrastructure in recent days, notes the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg). Yesterday, industrial infrastructure was also hit in the Samara region, and drone attacks are now reaching deeper inland. Russian air defense systems remain on full alert due to fears of further waves in the early hours.

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