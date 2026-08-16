The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has caused a serious international outcry after publishing an official map of the Middle East, in which the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are depicted in exactly the same color as Israel.

A wave of comments erupted in diplomatic circles and social networks after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) distributed an updated map of its operational region. The main detail that attracted the attention of international observers is the complete erasure of the borders between the State of Israel and the Palestinian territories. The Gaza Strip and the West Bank are colored in exactly the same shade as the territory of Israel, which effectively presents them as a single state unit.

The first information about the scandalous graphic appeared on the specialized international channel Clash Report (hXXps://x.com/clashreport/status/2088746888757399927). Observers note that this move by the US military comes at an extremely delicate moment for the Middle East peace process and could be interpreted as a tacit recognition of full Israeli sovereignty over the Palestinian enclaves.

Context and Military Reality in Gaza

The change in mapping coincides with the complicated situation on the ground, where the redrawing of security zones is an everyday occurrence. We recall that according to investigations by foreign media such as the British BBC (hXXps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ckgxl6zkenqo), Israel has gradually expanded its so-called “Yellow Line“ - the demarcation line established under the previously agreed ceasefire for control in the Gaza Strip. International sources from Reuters (hXXps://www.reuters.com/world/israeli-maps-outline-expanded-zone-military-control-gaza-2026-04-29/) also confirmed in their reports that the new operational maps of the Israeli army have quietly increased the areas under direct military control to nearly two-thirds of the territory of the Palestinian enclave.

At this point, the US Central Command has not yet issued an official statement on whether the unification of the colors on the map is a deliberate political sign or a gross technical error by the department's design department. However, such geopolitical blunders in official military documents are rarely considered an accident in the Arab world and have already provoked sharp criticism from Palestinian activists.