Russia attacks Kiev with ballistics: Petrovka market on fire

On the night of August 16, Russian military forces launched a new massive strike with ballistic missiles and ammunition on Kiev.

As a result of the attack in the Obolonsky district, a large fire broke out at the famous Petrovka book market. According to initial data from the city administration, at least two people were injured in the attack, and rescue teams continue to work on the ground.

Timeline of the airstrike

The air alert in the Ukrainian capital was declared at around 02:06 due to a real threat of the use of ballistic weapons by the Russian Federation. The first loud explosions echoed in the city around 02:47, with at least five consecutive explosions recorded according to local sources.

The mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed via his official profile that the city is under intense ballistic shelling and urged citizens not to leave shelters. According to monitoring channels, the attack was carried out with at least four ballistic missiles fired in the direction of the capital.

Damage and casualties by region

The most serious material damage is in the Obolonsky and Holosiivsky districts of Kiev, where debris from downed missiles fell or direct hits were recorded:

Obolon district: Falling debris caused a large-scale fire in non-residential commercial areas on the territory of the "Petrovka" market. The fire spread to warehouses, and several cars parked nearby also caught fire. At 03:35 local time, city authorities confirmed two injured citizens who were provided with emergency medical care.

Falling debris caused a large-scale fire in non-residential commercial areas on the territory of the "Petrovka" market. The fire spread to warehouses, and several cars parked nearby also caught fire. At 03:35 local time, city authorities confirmed two injured citizens who were provided with emergency medical care. Goloseyvskiy district: A fire outbreak was registered on the territory of a non-residential industrial development. Teams of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine were immediately sent to localize the flames.

Context of the attacks in August 2026

This airstrike is another combined attack by Russia against civilian and logistical infrastructure in Ukraine this month. In parallel with the strikes on Kiev, Krivoy Rog was also hit by combined ballistic and Shahed drone attacks that night. Rog, Kremenchug and Kamenskoye, where fires at industrial plants have also been reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed in recent weeks that the lack of sufficient ammunition for Patriot missile defense systems is seriously hampering the country's ability to repel Russian ballistic attacks deep inside the country.