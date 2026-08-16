The situation in the Middle East has escalated dramatically in recent hours. Leading events reflect a deep crisis affecting global security, shipping and energy markets.

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz to US, Israel

Tehran has officially announced an indefinite ban on the passage of vessels linked to the US and Israel through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Garibabadi, stated categorically on the social network X that the key sea route will remain blocked under Iranian command until Washington recognizes the “reality of defeat” in the current conflict.

Iran's parliament has finalized a legislative plan that would charge up to 7% of the value of the cargo for the passage of merchant ships from "hostile states" as compensation for war damage, and fine violators 20%. In parallel, Iran is negotiating new transit corridors with Oman, separating inbound and outbound traffic. US President Donald Trump has urged Americans to brace for higher fuel prices and threatened to declare the strait "American territory", which Tehran has described as "absurd". According to CNBC, commercial traffic through the zone has already dropped by a third.

Hamas calls for pressure on Israel over Gaza plan

The Palestinian movement Hamas has issued an official appeal to international mediators and the newly formed Board of Peace to "force" Israel to accept the second phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip. The request was announced after an emergency meeting in Egypt between Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya and US special envoy Jared Kushner.

The second phase of the US-backed roadmap envisages the gradual disarmament of Palestinian militias and the transfer of power to a new civilian technocratic government. In return, the plan calls for a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the so-called "Yellow Line" and a halt to all military operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, rejected the agreement as "unacceptable", insisting on the complete elimination of Hamas before any withdrawal, while Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resumed, Reuters reported.