Dispute in Poland over veterans' center linked to Azov

Polish MPs have asked Donald Tusk's government to clarify the circumstances surrounding the Ukrainian Veterans' Corps in Warsaw, which they believe is linked to the circles surrounding Azov. The request was made by Andrzej Slivka, Rafal Weber and Artur Chojecki from the opposition Law and Justice party.

The MPs have sent a request to the Prime Minister's Office. They are demanding that it be made clear whether the Polish authorities were aware of the plans to establish the center, whether they participated in consultations about its activities and whether they assessed the possible risks. Information on the role of the security services, as well as the organization's financing, has also been requested.

„PiS demands information on the role of the Polish authorities, an inspection by the services and the sources of financing of the institution, which, according to the politicians, is connected to „Azov““, states the VideoParlament publication, quoted by „Gazeta“.

What caused the dispute

The Ukrainian Veterans Corps announced in September the creation of its first center outside of Ukraine in Warsaw. The organization presents the initiative as a place for legal, psychological and professional support for Ukrainian servicemen, veterans, families of the deceased, prisoners of war and missing persons.

The Polish dispute is related to the role of Andriy Biletsky, who is indicated as the founder of „Azov“ and as a person connected with the creation of the veterans' organization. It is this connection that is at the heart of the MPs' insistence on additional verification. The fact-checking portal Sprawdzam To notes that the center is not presented as the “Azov” brigade itself, but as an organization of veterans, but confirms the presence of personal and ideological ties with the movement around Biletsky.

Request for a position from Tusk

PiS MPs also criticize the lack of a categorical response from Warsaw on issues related to the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. They insist that Donald Tusk present a clear position on the issue.

At the moment, it is publicly known that the opposition has requested answers about state participation, financing and a possible risk assessment. It has not been announced when the government will respond to the parliamentary inquiry and whether the Polish services will conduct a separate investigation.

Sources: Newspaper, VideoParlament, Sprawdzam To