Russian military forces have carried out new devastating air strikes in northeastern Ukraine.

In the early hours of August 17, there were reports of injured civilians, destroyed housing infrastructure and critical situations with large-scale fires in the cities of Izyum (Kharkiv region) and Sumy (Sumy region).

Four injured in Izyum after KAB strike

Late in the evening of August 16, at around 9:38 p.m., the Russian army attacked the city of Izyum. According to initial information from local authorities, two guided aerial bombs (KAB) were used. The explosions were recorded near the central and northwestern parts of the settlement.

As a result of the airstrike, windows were broken and the roofs of several private residential buildings were destroyed. The Izyum city military administration officially confirmed in a statement to hxxps://pravda.com.ua that at least four civilians were injured. Emergency teams continue to work on the scene to provide medical support.

Massive drone attack and heavy fires in Sumy

In parallel with the strikes in the Kharkiv region, the city of Sumy was subjected to an intense wave of attacks with strike drones (UAVs). The head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, told hxxps://korrespondent.net that the enemy used mainly jet-powered suicide drones.

Direct hits were recorded in the residential sector and civilian infrastructure facilities, in particular in the Zarechny district of the city. As a result of the explosions, large-scale fires broke out. The local head of the military administration, Sergei Krivosheenko, added to hxxps://war.obozrevatel.com that so far there is data on one injured citizen and dozens of damaged houses in the private sector. Firefighters and rescue teams of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are fighting the fire.

The situation remains dynamic, with data on the scale of material damage and the number of injured in both regions continuing to be updated by rescue services on the ground.