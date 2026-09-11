The Ceuta crisis! Morocco refuses to be a scapegoat

Morocco refuses to be used as a pre-election political pawn and will not accept the role of a scapegoat in political disputes in Spain, warned the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by the Spanish news agency EFE, BTA reports.

Rabat made this statement in an official declaration on relations with Spain, expressing regret that “some Spanish political and media circles continue to exploit the kingdom for domestic political purposes“.

“It is particularly unfortunate that established political parties, despite their rich managerial experience, have become mired in this quagmire, where the unreasonable and populist escalation prevails over common sense“, the text added.

Morocco also described as “unfortunate the fact that authoritative legislative and judicial institutions are taking ill-considered initiatives leading to discord“.

“These missteps, in which sober judgment gives way to simplisticism and objective analysis – of accusatory rhetoric, fuel a strategy of fear that harms everyone“, the statement warned.

The text highlights the positive relations achieved with Madrid following the 2022 joint declaration, based on the principles of “mutual respect, mutual trust and constant dialogue“, which have led to tangible results in the areas of economy, security and migration.

Noting that cooperation on issues of migration has proven to be coordinated and effective, the ministry indicated that “the unfortunate events of last July certainly require a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances, to uncover any interference or manipulation and, above all, to ensure that they never happen again“.

The text does not explicitly mention the mass crossing of the border at Ceuta.

On July 30 and 31, between 70,000 and 80,000 people crossed illegally from Morocco to the Spanish city, mostly by swimming, resulting in the deaths of at least 141 people, according to civil society organizations. The majority of them returned in the following days, but several thousand remain in Ceuta.

The statement was issued shortly after the Spanish parliament approved a law granting citizenship to residents of Western Sahara born during the Spanish colonial period. period.

Rabat has not officially commented on this law, which could affect between 80,000 and 120,000 people.

Local media close to official Moroccan authorities noted yesterday the potential impact that this initiative could have on bilateral relations.