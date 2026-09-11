Tehran: This is another brilliant victory for the Houthis!

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, described today as a "brilliant victory" the advance of the Houthi rebels in Yemen after they captured a key island in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"I congratulate the "Ansar Allah" movement for his brilliant victory," wrote Mohammed Mokhber on the social network Ex, using the official name of the Houthi rebel group, supported militarily and financially by Iran, which is currently fighting the forces of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

For their part, the Houthis tried to reassure the international community about the security of shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

"Freedom of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are secured and are proceeding normally," he told the media "Al Arabi al-Jadid" Hazem al-Assad, a member of the Houthi political bureau.

"There is no reason for concern at the international level," he added.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zuba called for support to ensure free navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which has become an alternative route for transporting crude oil after the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, at a time when the country remains mired in civil war, Kyodo reported.

The minister said in an exclusive interview with the agency that the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are seeking to establish control over the strait and impede shipping in both the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. A worsening situation in Yemen would pose an additional threat to global energy supplies.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in the armed conflict in Yemen, supporting the interim government in the south against the Houthis since 2015, effectively leading to a proxy war with Iran. Riyadh has called on the international community to support the interim government as the Houthis advance towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, adding that it hopes Japan will help thwart arms smuggling.

The interview was given after Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visited Saudi Arabia in August and met with Rashad Mohammed al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Council. In July, the Houthis announced a blockade of Saudi ships, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to launch an attack, Kyodo reported.