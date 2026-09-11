The President Becomes an Ordinary Citizen! Aleksandar Vucic to Resign on September 25 or 26

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that he will resign on September 25 or 26 to participate as an ordinary citizen in the campaign for prime minister in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 25.

He made this statement during the presentation of new measures to improve the living standards of citizens, in response to a question from local media about when he plans to step down from office.

According to the Serbian news agency "Tanjug" Vucic has indicated that he will resign after completing his official engagements in the United States this month.

"I will resign and then run for office as an ordinary citizen, which the law does not oblige me to do," he said. "I want to run as an ordinary person and an ordinary citizen" .

On Wednesday, the Serbian president signed a decree dissolving parliament and calling early parliamentary elections for October 25.

Vucic was elected head of state in April 2017 and re-elected in April 2022. Under Serbia's constitution, the president has a five-year term and can be re-elected once.