Nicos Dan convenes new consultations to find a way out of the political crisis in Romania

Romanian President Nicos Dan will hold a new round of consultations with the political forces represented in parliament in an attempt to find a way out of the ongoing political crisis. This was reported by BTA, quoted by News.bg.

The meetings will take place at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, with each of the political forces having 30 minutes to talk with the head of state.

Dan will meet with representatives of the Social Democratic Party, the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR), the National Liberal Party (NLP), the Union for the Salvation of Romania (USR) and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (DUH).

The consultations will also involve the parliamentary group of national minorities, SOS Romania, the Youth Party, the parliamentary group “United for Romania“, the parliamentary group “Peace - Romania First“, as well as independent senators and deputies.

After the talks, President Nikusor Dan is expected to announce his new nomination for Prime Minister.

The head of state stressed that consensus is needed to form a parliamentary majority. According to him, each party must make concessions from its own positions in order to achieve the necessary stability.

Nikușor Dan also rejected the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections.

Romania fell into a political crisis after the overthrow of the cabinet of Ilie Bolșan in May 2026 by a vote of no confidence.