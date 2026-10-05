German intelligence warns of risk of military conflict with Russia

Germany faces the risk of being drawn into a military conflict with Russia amid Moscow's increasingly aggressive “shadow war” against European democracies. This was warned by the head of German foreign intelligence, Martin Jaeger, quoted by “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service made his statement to MPs during the annual public hearing of the heads of intelligence services in parliament.

“The confrontation we face with Russia has acquired a new, more dangerous dimension“, said Jaeger.

He stressed that Germany is facing the danger of being drawn into a military conflict with Moscow, citing the attempted attack in Leipzig as a specific example.

“Germany is in danger of being drawn into a military conflict with Russia - the attempted attack in Leipzig is just one example“, said the head of the German intelligence.

German authorities have repeatedly warned of a hybrid campaign involving drone strikes and cyberattacks, accusing Moscow of being behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August.

At the same time, Russia has repeatedly denied any intention to attack NATO countries.

“We are not threatening anyone“, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week. He added: “We have no intention of attacking anyone - whether in 2029, 2030 or 2050 - but if we are subjected to aggression, we will have no choice but to respond“.