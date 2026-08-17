Under Destructive Fire! Ukrainian Forces Have Striked 7 of the 10 Largest Wildberries Logistics Centers in Russia

The Institute for the Study of War

Since July 2026, Ukrainian Forces Have Striked Seven of the 10 Largest "Wildberries" Logistics Centers as part of an ongoing Ukrainian campaign of strikes aimed at undermining Russia's military-industrial complex and dual-use logistics network.

Drones also struck a warehouse at Moscow's Domodedovo airport, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine's night strikes on August 15-16 hit Wildberries' largest logistics center, covering an area of 250,000 square meters in the Koledino industrial park in Podolsk, Moscow Region.

It is located about 420 kilometers from the international border.

The Wildberries press service confirmed that Ukrainian strikes had caused a fire at the facility and forced the company to restructure its logistics chains.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov also confirmed the strike on the "Wildberries" facility in Podolsk.

Geographically located footage released on August 16 shows Ukrainian forces striking the warehouse in Koledino, causing a fire.

Ukrainian officials noted that Ukrainian forces were striking the "Wildberries" warehouses because the company is involved in supplying the Russian military, including components for drones and navigation equipment.

"Reuters" reported in early August 2026 that Ukrainian strikes had destroyed at least 1.18 million square meters of Wildberries' warehouse space, representing one-fifth of Wildberries' total warehouse capacity at the time, and the impact of the Ukrainian strike campaign on the company has only intensified since then.

ISW continues to assess that the Ukrainian strike campaign against Wildberries' logistics centers puts additional pressure on the Russian economy and already overstretched air defense systems.

Russia's failure to defend the largest logistics centers of "Wildberries", despite the ongoing Ukrainian campaign against such targets, shows that Moscow does not have a sufficient number of air defense systems to protect all the necessary infrastructure in its rear.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces also struck a warehouse in Domodedovo, Moscow Region, about 430 kilometers from the international border.

This happened on the night of August 15-16.

A geo-localized video released on August 16 shows a fire at the "Severnoye Domodedovo" logistics complex.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed the Ukrainian strike on Domodedovo.