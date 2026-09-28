British Prime Minister Calls Emergency Meeting, Five Detainees Released on Bail

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said today that he would chair an emergency meeting of his cabinet due to a crisis situation following the arrests of five British citizens over the weekend, Reuters reported.

They were detained near the British army's "Fairford" air base, used by US bombers, on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

"Later this afternoon I will chair a meeting of COBRA (the government's crisis response committee - editor's note), just to make sure that we have the full picture, that we have a very clear view of the whole situation," Burnham said by telephone to LBC radio, reported Agence France-Presse.

The meetings of the government committee COBRA (COBRA - Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) are to discuss the British government's response to an emergency situation, and in addition to ministers, they are attended by representatives of the police and intelligence services.

At the same time, British police announced that they had released the five detainees on bail to the base in Fairford, England, while the investigation against them continues, Reuters reported.