The German army's new drone regiment will be fully operational by 2029, Army Chief Christian Freuding told DPA.

The unit, which will be entirely focused on unmanned systems, will consist of five or six companies with different capabilities, the lieutenant general said in Berlin.

One of the companies will be capable of engaging the enemy at close range. There will also be a company for deploying weapons at distances of more than 500 kilometers, depending on what technology is available on the market.

Freuding also mentioned an electronic warfare company and a drone defense company.

"I also want to have our own test and trial company within the regimental structures, so that we can deal with further development, testing, trials and operations from a single source," said Freuding.

Unmanned systems can be deeply integrated into the existing structure of the armed forces or be organized as a stand-alone unit, he added.

"I am convinced that both approaches are promising. That is why we decided to form the unit as a separate regiment (i.e. it will not be part of a larger military formation such as a brigade or corps – ed. note)", said Freuding.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the creation of the new unit yesterday. Initial operational readiness should be reached next year, by which time the personnel will number around 350 men and women. The unit will then grow to 600 soldiers, DPA reports.