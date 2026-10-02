Paris is determined to push through austerity – despite protests

The French government intends to save 43 billion euros in budget funds, according to the draft budget for 2027. With this austerity program, the government aims to reduce the high budget deficit and regain confidence in the financial markets.

Specifically, a freeze on salaries in the public sector and most pensions is proposed. In addition, cuts are planned for municipal budgets and healthcare spending, as well as a reduction in tax breaks for companies, writes ARD.

Protests and riots

Public dissatisfaction with the austerity plans is growing. As early as Tuesday, public sector employees went on strike in protest against the salary freeze. Student and schoolchildren's protests that began last week have also grown, with some students joining demonstrations by government officials. The students are demanding improvements to poor conditions in French schools. The problems include dilapidated buildings, a shortage of teachers, a lack of teaching materials and what students say are long school days. A 16-year-old student from Cannes said they were protesting overcrowded classrooms and a government that does not allocate enough money for heating, air conditioning and teachers' salaries.

The unrest is based on a general sense of dissatisfaction and disillusionment with politics. According to the Interior Ministry, 1,949 people were arrested during the protests. Most of them were accused of violent acts, such as attacks on police officers. 305 police and gendarmes were injured.

Education Minister Edouard Jeffre announced that more than 400 schools are expected to remain closed on Friday, with classes being held remotely. He said that 170 students and 65 education workers have been injured since the protests began.

On Thursday, students also joined the protests - around 30 universities across the country were blocked, including in Paris and Marseille. The proposed budget includes new tuition fees for certain majors or preparatory courses.

France is heavily indebted

France is currently heavily indebted - more than any other country in the EU: according to the government's forecast, total debt will reach 121.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year. Prime Minister Sebastien Le Corneille has described the austerity measures as necessary to bring the budget deficit under control.

The ARD recalls that its two predecessors fell from power precisely because of their austerity plans. Since the early parliamentary elections in 2024, the government no longer has a majority of its own.