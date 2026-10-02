Lithuania tests Ukrainian drone detection system

Lithuania has tested an air surveillance system developed in Ukraine to defend against drone threats, Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said today, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

“Air threats are changing rapidly, so we are adapting our solutions accordingly. Instead of doing everything from scratch, we are adapting systems that are already in use in Ukraine“, Kaunas said in a statement.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for five years and is considered the world leader in drone warfare.

According to Lithuanian authorities, the “Sky Fortress“ uses artificial intelligence to detect and track low-flying drones and cruise missiles based on their acoustic or electromagnetic characteristics. The system can recognize detected objects in real time, the Defense Ministry said.

There have been several drone incidents in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia related to the war in Ukraine, DPA reported. In a number of cases, errant Ukrainian drones - launched from Kiev against targets in northwestern Russia - violated the airspace of the Baltic states and crashed on their territory. Russian-made drones from Belarus have also entered Lithuanian skies.