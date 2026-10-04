Russia reports Geran strike on Odessa data center and Nova Poshta logistics center

The Russian Defense Ministry reported strikes with Geran drones on two sites in Odessa region - a data center in Odessa and a logistics center of the Ukrainian company Nova Poshta“ in Chernomorsk.

According to the Russian military department, the strikes were carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles “Geran“, and the Ministry of Defense has also published footage that it claims shows the targets being hit.

“The objective control of the target strikes was carried out in real time“, the Russian department states.

The footage released, according to the Russian side, shows moments from the attacks on the logistics center of “Nova Poshta“ in Chernomorsk and the data center in Odessa.

Moscow did not provide further details in the statement about the extent of the damage or possible victims and injured in the strikes.

At the moment, information about the specific damage and the extent of the damage is from the Russian Ministry of Defense and has not been independently confirmed.

Sources: Interfax, Stories