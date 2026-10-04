Friedrich Merz arrives in Kiev with support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kiev, accompanied by heads of German defense companies. The visit is an expression of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid increasing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, Reuters reported.

“I arrived in Kiev today because in the coming weeks Ukraine needs all our support“, Merz said.

According to him, Russian forces are attacking settlements, residential buildings and heating infrastructure. The German Chancellor also warned of the risk of the war spreading beyond Ukraine.

“If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its military machine will turn against us“, said Friedrich Merz.

During his visit to Kiev, the Chancellor will assure Volodymyr Zelensky of Germany's continued support. Merz said that the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people can count on German help.

“Today I will tell President Zelensky that he and the Ukrainian people can continue to count on our help“, added the German Chancellor.

The presence of leaders from the German defense industry also emphasizes military support and cooperation between the two countries. The German government described the joint visits to Kiev by European leaders as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and a call for a ceasefire.

Sources: BTA, Reuters