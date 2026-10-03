Zelensky: Ukraine to hit Russian oil refineries

Ukraine will step up strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to an alleged shift in Russian airstrike policy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Reuters. He said Moscow was preparing strikes on a wider range of civilian targets to force people to flee Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence had received documents related to Russia's "new doctrine." He said it allows for attacks on infrastructure, logistics, roads, schools and hospitals. "That is the purpose of the operation," the Ukrainian president said.

The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on his remarks. The Russian Foreign Ministry, however, said Moscow would continue its systematic strikes on targets in response to Ukrainian attacks in recent months. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Oil refineries among main targets

Zelensky said Ukraine would not retaliate with indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure, but would target facilities linked to Russian military operations.

“Against their attacks on our energy infrastructure, we must respond to their energy infrastructure. First of all, oil refineries: what provides them with funds for this war,“ Zelensky said.

The statement comes after a week of Russian strikes on Kiev, which Zelensky said targeted energy and telecommunications facilities, as well as road and rail infrastructure. He said it was the first time Russia had struck bridges over the Dnieper River, which connect the eastern and western parts of the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev reports progress in Donbas

The Ukrainian president said the ongoing counteroffensive, codenamed “Vivaldi“ had recaptured about 140 square kilometers in Donbas. Russia is demanding full control of the region as a condition for a possible peace agreement.

Zelensky said he had not yet received signals from Moscow of interest in peace talks or in discussing a ceasefire over energy infrastructure. The US has proposed resuming the trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates, but a precise date and location have not been set.

US President Donald Trump earlier called on Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Russian oil facilities, saying they were driving up the price of diesel on world markets. Zelensky said Washington should not normalize relations with Moscow before peace is guaranteed.

Ukraine seeks new means to counter Russian drones

Ukrainian officials warn that Russia has stockpiled hundreds of ballistic missiles ahead of an expected winter offensive against electricity and water infrastructure.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian F-16 and MiG fighter jets are shooting down about 60 percent of Russian Shahed drones, but supplies of 20-millimeter ammunition for the aircraft are dwindling. Kiev is also working on jamming systems, and in the second half of October it expects the first delivery of small air defense missiles.

Ukraine is developing five models of interceptor drones to combat Shahed drones. According to Zelensky, tests on two of them have shown about 30 percent success, which necessitates increasing production.

Sources: BTA, Reuters