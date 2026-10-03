The centrist and pro-Ukrainian coalition "United List" of Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs is leading in the parliamentary elections in Latvia with 35.6% of the vote, according to an exit poll by the Latvian public media outlet LSM. The data are preliminary and do not represent the official election result.

In second place is the populist party "Latvia First" with 11.3%. The formation, inspired by the "Make America Great Again" movement, has sought support among the country's ethnic Russian minority. The "Progressive" also received 11.3%, and the openly pro-Russian party “Sovereign Force“ is fourth with 10.8% according to preliminary information.

Kulbergs rules out coalition with second force

Immediately after the exit polls were published, Kulbergs said he would not enter a coalition with “Latvia First“. Speaking to supporters in Riga, he described his coalition's result as “extremely good“ and added: “I did not expect such a result.“

The prime minister voted earlier in the day in Riga. At the time, he said that Latvia should not be the weakest link on NATO's eastern flank. “We must be strong. The entire eastern flank must be united. "We are the external border of Europe, which must be strong," Kulbergs said.

Even if the exit polls are confirmed by the official count, the "United List" will not have enough support to govern alone. The prime minister will have to look for other partners to form a government, having already ruled out a coalition with the second political force.

The vote took place against a backdrop of security concerns, the war in Ukraine and the rising cost of living. The Baltic states have been warning for months about sabotage, cyberattacks and other hybrid actions, which they say are aimed at weakening support for Ukraine and sowing fear in Europe. Russia rejects the accusations, describing them as unfounded and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

Sources: BTA, Reuters