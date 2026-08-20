Russian armed forces launched a massive combined attack against Ukraine in the early hours of August 20, 2026, delivering heavy strikes with ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and jet drones on the capital Kiev and other key regions. According to the latest data from local authorities, as a result of the heavy bombing in the Kiev region there are at least 5 dead and over 23 injured. In parallel, a Russian drone carried out a precision strike on a gas station (GAS) in the Industrial District of the city of Kharkiv.

All details about the escalation of the conflict and the consequences of the midnight strikes are summarized in the material below.

Missile Hell Over Kiev: Victims and Destroyed Buildings

The air alert in the Ukrainian capital was declared shortly before midnight after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of missiles fired ballistic missiles from the northern direction and the Kursk region. According to information from specialized OSINT channels, shared by the UNN news agency (hXXps://unn.ua), nearly 20 supersonic “Zircon“ missiles were fired at Kiev, followed by waves of “Caliber“ cruise missiles and jet attack drones.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on his official Telegram account that more than a dozen powerful explosions echoed in the city. Damage and fires were recorded at over 12 locations in three main regions:

Svyatoshinsky district: Direct hits were registered in non-residential buildings and warehouses, where large-scale fires broke out. Part of the area remained without electricity.

Direct hits were registered in non-residential buildings and warehouses, where large-scale fires broke out. Part of the area remained without electricity. Solomyansky district: A nine-story residential building was seriously damaged, which partially collapsed and caught fire. In the same area, material damage was caused to a children's hospital, where windows were broken and cars were burned.

A nine-story residential building was seriously damaged, which partially collapsed and caught fire. In the same area, material damage was caused to a children's hospital, where windows were broken and cars were burned. Darnytskyi district: Fires broke out in industrial and warehouse halls.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), quoted by the Kyiv Post media (hXXps://www.kyivpost.com), confirmed the death of five civilians in the capital, while the number of injured reached 23 people, 14 of whom are hospitalized in serious condition. Rescue teams continue to pull people buried in bomb shelters and under the rubble of buildings. Another victim was registered in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, where an industrial enterprise was hit, informed the regional governor Timur Tkachenko.

Russian drone blows up gas station in Kharkiv

At almost the same time, the Russian army also carried out a targeted attack on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv. The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, announced that a Russian drone had hit a gas station (GAS) in the Industrial District.

According to data from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, published by the Ukrainian publication “Ukrainska Pravda“ (hXXps://pravda.com.ua), the attack was carried out with a high-tech drone of the “Molniya“ (Lightning) type. The impact caused serious damage to the roof structure of the facility and a local fire broke out, which was later controlled by the fire services.

Fortunately, thanks to the newly introduced system for individual notification of employees at gas stations in the Kharkiv region, the staff was evacuated in time and there are no reports of deaths or injuries at the scene of the incident. The local prosecutor's office has already opened pre-trial proceedings for a war crime.

International reaction and air defense deficit

This massive attack is taking place against the backdrop of a critical shortage of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine. As the authoritative publication Al-Jazeera (hXXps://www.aljazeera.com) reports, the lack of sufficient ammunition for Western air defenses allows Moscow to increase the use of ballistic weapons against large urban centers.

In response to increased Russian activity near NATO borders, Poland has put its Air Force on alert. The Polish army announced the start of “preventive military aviation operations“ in order to ensure the safety of its airspace during the massive Russian strikes in Western Ukraine.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire remain at a dead end after it became clear that the Russian side has not yet accepted specific peace proposals from international mediators, and the Russian leadership continues to rely on military escalation, international analysts summarize.