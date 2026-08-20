The death toll from the massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev has risen to 12, with another 34 injured to varying degrees of severity. This was officially announced by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (GSChS), quoted by Ukrainskaya Pravda. Due to the scale of the tragedy and in memory of the victims, the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, declared Friday, August 21, 2026, a Day of Mourning in Kiev.

Apocalyptic Night: Moscow's Full Arsenal Against Civilians

Last night, the Russian army unleashed an unprecedented wave of attacks, combining heavy missile weapons and swarms of drones. According to data from the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, cited by the UNN news agency (unn.ua), the Russian Federation carried out a combined strike with the following weapons:

Anti-ship missiles “Onyx“

Hypersonic missiles “Zircon“

Ballistic systems “Iskander“

Cruise Missiles “Caliber“

A total of 168 attack drones of various modifications

The main burden of the air attack was directed against the Kiev region and the capital itself. As a result of the attack in the Kiev region, one person died and 7 other citizens were seriously injured. Local authorities report dozens of destroyed private homes and critical infrastructure.

Destroyed in three metropolitan areas

In the city of Kiev itself, rescue operations continue at this hour. Three administrative districts were hardest hit:

Solomensky District: Here, debris and direct hits damaged a nine-story residential building, a school, and a children's hospital. Most of the fatalities were recorded in this part of the city. Rescuers are pulling people out of bomb shelters.

Svyatoshinsky District: Large-scale fires have been recorded in warehouses and industrial areas of non-residential buildings.

Darnitsky District: Non-residential and logistics facilities are burning, with parts of the district left without electricity.

The Russian Federation's Defense Ministry acknowledged the strikes, claiming in an official statement released by TASS that the targets were “military industry enterprises and logistics centers“, including the “Antonov“ aircraft plant. Local officials and humanitarian services, however, show destroyed apartment blocks and medical facilities.

Zhytomyr also under fire: Police station hit

In parallel with the brutal attack on Kiev, Russian forces also attacked the city of Zhytomyr. According to the latest data, the death toll there has risen to 3 people, after enemy drones and missiles hit the building of the Regional Police Department. The injured law enforcement officers and civilians in the city exceed 20 people.

Tomorrow in Kiev: Flags lowered to half-staff

By order of Mayor Klitschko, on August 21, national flags will be lowered to half-staff on all municipal and state buildings in Kiev. A recommendation has been made to private business to do the same as a sign of solidarity. Holding any entertainment and cultural events on Friday is absolutely prohibited.

The rescue teams of the State Emergency Service continue to clear the debris in the affected areas. Authorities warn that the number of victims may increase further, as several people are still being searched for under the rubble.