Sikorski: Putin is making a mistake similar to that of the Third Reich

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a mistake similar to that of Nazi Germany in the bombing of London, Polsat News reported, quoted by News.bg.

Sikorski noted that the first V-2 ballistic missiles were launched at London only in November 1944, killing 10,000 people, but despite this, the National Socialist regime lost the war.

„I believe that Putin is making the same mistake that the Third Reich made when it bombed London“, said Sikorski.

Sikorski: The strikes do not affect the capabilities of the Ukrainian army

According to his attacks on Ukrainian cities and the daily casualties among the population do not affect the ability of the Ukrainian army to defend the Donbass.

However, Sikorski admitted that Russia may be pursuing a “deeper agenda“ and trying to undermine the legitimacy of the authorities in Kiev.

“The Russians may believe that this will intimidate the population and limit its influence on the political leadership“, the Polish minister pointed out.

He drew a parallel with the German bombing of Coventry and London, as well as the Allied strikes on Hamburg, Berlin and Dresden. According to Sikorski, in both cases such a strategy proved counterproductive.

“When people are attacked, they unite around their government“, he said.