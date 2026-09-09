Russia presented new precision-guided munitions at an air show in Egypt

New Russian precision-guided systems were presented at an air show in El Alamein, The War Zone reports, News.bg reports.

Representatives of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said that the S-71M and S-71K missiles are “developed for fifth-generation fighters“. According to them, the munitions were created as a cost-effective alternative to more complex cruise missiles.

Characteristics of the new systems

The S-71M is distinguished by a low-observable profile and folding wings. The S-71K version is equipped with an advanced guidance system and a modified hull design.

The compact S8000 “Banderol” missile was also presented at the exhibition. According to the presented data, it has a range of approximately 500 km and can be launched from helicopters and drones.

Trend towards cheaper strike systems

The emergence of these systems is presented as part of a broader trend towards the development of low-cost strike weapons.

According to the text, the experience of military operations in Ukraine shows the effectiveness of the mass use of such solutions to overcome air defense systems.