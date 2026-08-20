Zelensky: Russia is betting on ballistic missiles and escalation in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is betting on ballistic missiles and an escalation of the war, after another massive night attack on Ukraine, in which at least 13 people died, BTA reports.

“Unfortunately, while Moscow is betting on ballistic missiles and escalation, the world does not always respond adequately to such attacks“, Zelensky wrote in “Telegram“. He stressed the need for additional means of missile defense.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 12 people have died in Kiev, and another - in the Kiev region. The attack damaged residential buildings, a school and a children's hospital, and dozens of people were injured.

Zelensky described the attack as massive and said that it had been prepared for a long time. According to him, Russian forces combined different types of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones to cause maximum damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president also announced that Russian strikes had hit gas infrastructure in Chernihiv region, as well as a border crossing with Moldova in Odessa region.

The attack once again highlighted the lack of missile defense assets in Ukraine. According to the latest data, Ukrainian systems have managed to intercept a large part of the drones and cruise missiles, but ballistic missiles remain a serious challenge.

Zelensky called on Kiev's allies to react more decisively and provide additional missile defense assets, especially for protection against ballistic missiles.