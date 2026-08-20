Russia announced today that it has captured two more villages in Donetsk region. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced, quoted by TASS, that Russian forces have “liberated” Matyashevo and Nikolaypolie, BTA reports.

The information has not been independently verified, and there has been no official reaction from the Ukrainian side so far.

This is another Russian announcement about captured settlements in Donetsk region. Moscow claims to control over 80% of the region, which Russia has declared annexed, although it does not control its entire territory.

Russian forces are located a few kilometers from the strategically important cities of Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Druzhkovka, which are considered key Ukrainian defense centers in the area.

Matyashevo is located in the Dobropolsky district, just a few kilometers south of Dobropilya. In recent days, Moscow has repeatedly announced the capture of settlements in the area.

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups penetrated the Dobropilya region as early as the fall of last year, but then Russian forces were unable to develop a breakthrough and establish permanent positions around the city.

Nikolaipoli is located in the Druzhkovka urban municipality, south of Druzhkovka and west of Konstantinovka. Russia said early last month that it had captured Konstantinovka, but Kiev has not confirmed this claim.

It is significant that the two villages were not mentioned in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian military, a total of 234 combat clashes were recorded in the past 24 hours, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovskoye sector.

The ongoing Russian offensive in the Donetsk region is aimed at expanding the territory controlled by Moscow and approaching key Ukrainian cities along the defensive line. However, independent confirmation of the latest Russian territorial claims remains necessary.