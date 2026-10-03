Fire engulfs warehouse of pharmaceutical distributor Venta near Kiev

A warehouse of one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in Ukraine - the company “Venta“ - caught fire in the Kiev region. The fire broke out on the evening of October 2, UNIAN reports.

The warehouse complex stored products from international and Ukrainian manufacturers, including Bayer, Sanofi, Pfizer, Teva, “Darnitsa“ and “Farmak“. Data on the quantity of affected medicines, the area of the fire or the value of the destroyed products have not been announced.

Authorities confirm fire in warehouses

The Kyiv regional military administration reported damaged warehouses and a fire in the Buchansky district. “Operational services are working on the spot“, the administration said. As of the publication of the information, there is no confirmed data on whether there are any casualties.

It has also not been established whether the incident will lead to an interruption or delay in the supply of medicines. “Venta“ serves the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine, but there is still no official assessment of how much of the warehouse stock has been affected and whether logistics can be redirected to other sites.

The fire comes amid strikes on infrastructure in Kiev

In the same context, “Gazeta.Ru“ indicates that before the fire, Russian forces struck a locomotive depot in Kiev. According to the publication, there was a warehouse for FP-5 “Flamingo“ ground-based cruise missiles and parts for them. This claim was not confirmed by an independent source in the information provided.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that on the night of October 2, the automobile-railway bridge over the Dnieper in Kiev was struck. According to the department, the bridge was used to transport Ukrainian troops and military cargo.

After several attacks on the South Bridge, the authorities in Kiev completely closed it and restricted traffic on two other bridges. This led to serious traffic jams, higher taxi fares and changes to public transport routes.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru, UNIAN