North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the East Sea, the South Korean military said. The launch was detected at around 6:30 a.m. local time from the Wonsan area on the country's east coast.

According to preliminary data, the missile flew more than 700 kilometers. The South Korean military initially described the object as unidentified, but later assessed it as a ballistic missile. “Our military detected a ballistic missile launched from the Wonsan area into the East Sea“, said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The exact characteristics of the missile are still being analyzed.

Japan detected the launch

The Japanese Defense Ministry also tracked the launch. According to Japanese data, the missile likely fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and there are currently no reports of damage to vessels or aircraft. Tokyo is coordinating with Seoul and Washington for further analysis of the flight.

The South Korean military has increased its surveillance and preparedness for possible new launches. Seoul, the United States and Japan have been exchanging information about the missile since the initial stage of the launch. There has been no separate public statement from Washington specifically about the new launch, but the US military is participating in a joint analysis of the data.

The launch comes amid renewed tensions

South Korea's National Security Council has called on North Korea to immediately halt its missile tests and described its actions as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The new launch is the first since September 20, when Pyongyang launched two short-range missiles from the Wonsan area.

The test comes amid a dispute between the two Koreas over landmines in the demilitarized zone. South Korea and the UN command said the mines were likely North Korean and that three South Korean soldiers were injured in the incident. Pyongyang has denied the accusation and refused to apologize.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said the incident confirmed Pyongyang's stance not to engage with Seoul. The new missile launch further complicates efforts to ease tensions along the border and leaves the possibility of further tests a major risk for South Korea, Japan and US forces in the region.

Sources: Reuters, Yonhap