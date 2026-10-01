Iran: Our delegation left New York on schedule

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left New York on a pre-arranged schedule, the Islamic Republic's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said. According to the statement, the departure was planned for Monday evening, September 28, and the schedule was communicated to the US State Department on September 17.

“The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening in accordance with the schedule that was communicated to the State Department in advance“, the Iranian mission said. She rejected claims that the delegation was forced to leave the city and accused the US department of spreading "baseless and useless news" after the talks failed to produce results.

Tehran's claim contradicts information disseminated by US officials. According to two US officials quoted by the Associated Press, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Araghchi and his delegation to leave New York earlier than planned. They said the decision was made after little progress in Qatar-brokered talks.

According to information from Axios on Monday evening, the US mission to the UN notified the Iranian mission that the delegation must leave New York immediately. The Iranian representatives headed to the airport a few hours later, and their plane to Doha took off at 1:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 29. The same source indicates that Araghchi had planned to return to Iran anyway.

The delegation remained in New York after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Araghchi held meetings with Qatari mediators to discuss the possible opening of the Strait of Hormuz, ending the conflict between Washington and Tehran, and resuming negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Pezeshkian left New York the day after his speech.

The differences between the two versions leave the question of whether the departure was entirely according to the original schedule or was accelerated by a decision of the American side unclear. Qatari mediators continue contacts with Washington and Tehran on proposals to end the conflict and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: Axios