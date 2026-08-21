Ukraine imposes 10-year sanctions on creators of “Masha and the Bear“ and wanted ex-deputy

President Volodymyr Zelensky signs decrees against pro-Russian propaganda for children and financial networks of oligarch Yuriy Ivanyushchenko

On August 20, 2026, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a series of decrees to implement the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which impose large-scale personal and economic sanctions. Among the most key targets in the new lists are the Russian creators of the world-famous animated series „Masha and the Bear“ (Masha and the Bear), as well as the internationally wanted former Ukrainian MP from the „Party of Regions“ Yuri Ivanyushchenko, known in criminal circles as Yura Enakievsky.

„Masha and the Bear“ – threat to the national security of Ukraine

According to an official statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine, the animated series „Masha and the Bear“ is actively used by the Kremlin to promote pro-Russian propaganda narratives disguised as children's content, which poses a direct threat to national security.

The sanctions, which are valid for 10 years, affect a total of five Russian citizens and four legal entities associated with the project. The restrictive measures include a complete asset freeze, suspension of commercial operations and a ban on broadcasting on the territory of the country. Kiev's strikes include:

Studio „Animacord“ – the official creator and producer of the animation.

– the official creator and producer of the animation. The founder and CEO of the studio, as well as the head writer and director of the series.

of the studio, as well as the head writer and director of the series. All official profiles of “Masha and the Bear“ on social networks, including platforms TikTok and YouTube.

Ukrainian media recall that criticism of the series is not new. Back in 2025, the National Police of Ukraine confirmed the series' serious financial and ideological ties to the state apparatus in Russia, and a number of international partners, including Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakna, openly defined the animation as "the Kremlin's soft power" that embeds militaristic messages in children's minds. A specific cause for discontent was episodes in which the main character Masha wears a Soviet NKVD cap and a tank helmet.

A blow to the financial empire of Yanukovych's wanted ally

In parallel with the cultural selection, Decree No. 746/2026 imposes severe economic restrictions on Yuriy Ivanyushchenko – one of the closest oligarchs to the fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych. Ivanyushchenko left Ukraine after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 and, according to investigations by journalists, is currently residing in Monaco.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has declared Ivanyushchenko wanted on suspicion of illegal appropriation and legalization of 18 hectares of state land near Kiev worth over 160 million hryvnias, related to the "Stolichny" market. The NABU investigation proves that, although he lives in Europe, Ivanyushchenko holds a Russian passport, maintains close contacts with the Russian business elite, and owns operating companies in the occupied Crimean peninsula and the Russian Federation, which regularly pay taxes to the Russian state budget.

Sanctions against Ivanyushchenko provide for:

Complete blocking of all personal and corporate assets in Ukraine.

Revocation of absolutely all state awards and prizes.

Complete ban on taking capital out of the country.

Termination of trade contracts, licenses and transit through Ukrainian territory.

In June 2026, the Appellate Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (SAC) imposed an in absentia measure of “detention in custody“ on Ivanyushchenko, which opens a legal opportunity to start an official procedure for his extradition back to Ukraine.

In addition to the above-mentioned individuals, 28 more Russian citizens and dozens of companies from Russia and China providing components for the Russian military-industrial complex have been added to Ukraine's new sanctions lists.