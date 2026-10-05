Romanian President Nikusor Dan is convening new consultations with the parliamentary political forces in an attempt to find a way out of the ongoing political crisis and nominate a candidate for prime minister. The meetings will be held at the “Cotroceni“ Palace in Bucharest and begin at 2:00 p.m. local and Bulgarian time. Each delegation will have 30 minutes to talk with the head of state.

The new round of negotiations comes after the rejection of Siegfried Mureşan's draft cabinet. His proposed government received 182 votes “in favor” of the required minimum of 233, which means that parliament did not give it a vote of confidence. After the consultations, Nikusor Dan is expected to announce his new nomination for prime minister.

The parties will talk in order

The Social Democratic Party will be the first to approach the president. After it, meetings are scheduled with the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, the National Liberal Party and the Union for the Salvation of Romania.

The schedule also includes the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania, the parliamentary group of national minorities, SOS Romania and the Youth Party. Next are the parliamentary groups “United for Romania“ and “Peace - Romania First“, and lastly, the independent senators and deputies will talk.

The president rejects early elections

“In politics, consensus is needed to form a majority. "It is necessary for each party to give up its positions in order to achieve stability," said Nikusor Dan last week.

The head of state ruled out the possibility of early elections. According to him, Romania cannot afford financial risks to international creditors or delays in updating the budget. He also pointed out that sociological surveys do not show a significant change in the political status quo that would force the same parties to negotiate again.

The political crisis in the country has been going on for nearly five months. The government of the liberal leader Ilie Bologian was overthrown in May by a vote of no confidence, supported by the Social Democratic Party and the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians.

So far, Nikusor Dan has nominated three candidates for prime minister. Two of them were rejected by parliament, and one returned his mandate before a vote was taken.

Sources: BTA