The death toll from the huge landslide in Nepal has risen to 1,374

The number of victims of the powerful landslide in Nepal has increased to 1,374 people, the local police officially confirmed. The large-scale disaster and the subsequent devastating floods in the Rasuwa region on the border with China were caused in late August by a sudden landslide of a glacier along the Trisuli River.

Rescue teams, which have mobilized nearly 8,000 law enforcement officers, continue to search for survivors under the mud masses and debris in the Rasuwa and Bhotekoshi regions around the clock. The situation in the disaster area remains critical, as the fate of 4,077 people is still completely unknown. The missing include 3,459 Nepalese citizens and 509 foreign tourists.

The identification of the recovered bodies has been extremely slow, making it difficult to notify relatives. So far, the bodies of 532 men and 339 women have been identified, while hundreds of other remains are yet to undergo forensic examination.