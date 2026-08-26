Ukrainian diplomats in the US have issued an official appeal to an American orchestra to immediately cancel upcoming concerts by a famous Russian musician. The object of the reaction is violinist Vadim Repin, whose performances are scheduled for the fall in the state of Maryland.

The reasons behind the boycott request

The diplomatic mission of Ukraine has expressed serious concern about the invitation to Repin for the events on November 6 and 7 at "Maryland Hall". The diplomats' main argument is his active participation in cultural initiatives funded directly by the Russian state.

Ties to the authorities: The embassy recalls that the violinist participated in a concert organized by the Kremlin Fund.

The embassy recalls that the violinist participated in a concert organized by the Kremlin Fund. State funding: After the war, his Arts Development Fund received substantial subsidies from the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives of the Russian Federation.

After the war, his Arts Development Fund received substantial subsidies from the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives of the Russian Federation. Official recognition: In 2022, Vladimir Putin personally awarded the musician the title of “People's Artist of the Russian Federation“.

The previous precedent in Annapolis

In its official position, the embassy expresses the hope that the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will show the same solidarity as in 2022. At that time, the institution had already removed Repin from its program and replaced his performance with a musical gesture in support of Ukraine.

International wave of canceled concerts

Annapolis is not the first city to face such a decision. In recent months, a number of European and American venues have renegotiated their contracts with the Russian artist following diplomatic pressure:

Germany: The Mannheim Philharmonic canceled his participation at the beginning of the year.

The Mannheim Philharmonic canceled his participation at the beginning of the year. USA: The Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra in Florida has canceled its March concerts.

The Palm Beach Symphony Orchestra in Florida has canceled its March concerts. Hungary: The National Philharmonic Orchestra in Budapest has canceled its participation in the opening of the season.

The case remains open, pending an official response from the orchestra's management in Maryland.