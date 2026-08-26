Zelensky with a new decree for Ruslan Stefanchuk

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky honored the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk with the highest diplomatic rank in the country – “ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary“. The relevant decree No. 831/2026 was signed on August 25 and officially published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The decision comes in the context of large-scale plans to renew the diplomatic corps and search for key figures for international representation at a critical time for the country.

Zelensky granted diplomatic rank to Ruslan Stefanchuk

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on conferring diplomatic ranks on senior state officials, among whom the main figure is the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk. The text of the official document reads: “Assignment to Ruslan Alekseevich Stefanchuk – Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary“.

According to Ukrainian legislation, this is the highest possible rank in the system of the diplomatic service. It is important to clarify that the decision represents a promotion in rank and status, and not an automatic appointment of Stefanchuk as head of a specific embassy abroad. He retains his current position as speaker of the parliament, but acquires the right to lifelong use of a diplomatic passport, which is also granted to his wife, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on the Diplomatic Service of Ukraine.

Information about the decree was quickly disseminated by leading Ukrainian media and news agencies such as Interfax-Ukraine (source: interfax.com.ua), LIGA.net (source: news.liga.net) and RBC-Ukraine (source: rbc.ua), which monitor personnel changes at the top of power in Kiev.

Other key appointments in the diplomatic sector

With the same decree, the director of the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine “Hennady Udovenko“ also received diplomatic recognition at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Igor Ostash. He was assigned the rank of “Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Second Class“. Ostash has extensive experience in the structures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having previously held the posts of Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada and Lebanon, and since August 2024 has acted as a non-staff advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

These personnel moves coincide with Zelensky's broader strategy to reform foreign policy teams. Just hours later, by Decree No. 834/2026, the president dismissed Andriy Kuzmenko from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar. Analysts recall that Kiev is currently frantically searching for an influential and experienced communicator for the position of ambassador to the United States following the release of Olga Stefanyshyna in early August and the subsequent investigations into her for illicit enrichment by the NABU and SAP.

The news of Stefanchuk's new status has sparked discussions in Ukraine, as he does not work directly in the field as a diplomat, but the new title strengthens his legitimacy in future international negotiations and parliamentary delegations abroad.