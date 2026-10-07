Massive Russian strike on Kremenchuk causes some of the worst damage to residential infrastructure since the start of the war

The city of Kremenchuk in Poltava region has suffered some of the most serious destruction of residential infrastructure since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The damage was caused by the massive Russian strike on October 7, the city's mayor Vitaly Maletsky said, quoted by UNIAN, reports Focus.

„As a result of the massive combined enemy strike, a whole group of multi-storey residential buildings suffered significant damage. Private houses were also damaged. Windows were broken, facades and structural elements of buildings were damaged, cars were damaged“, Maletsky said.

According to him, medical teams are providing the necessary assistance to all victims who need it. All city and municipal services are working on the spot, registering the damage, providing assistance to residents and eliminating the consequences of the attack.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Dyakivnych, confirmed that during the massive missile strike, a hit was recorded in a residential area of Kremenchuk, as well as damage to residential buildings.

“The enemy also hit one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk region“, he added.

According to preliminary data, two people were killed in the strike on Kremenchuk, and seven others were injured. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Maletskyi said one of the victims was a 72-year-old woman who died as a result of a Russian strike on a private residential building on Khorolska Street.

The massive strike on Kremenchuk is part of a large-scale combined attack by Russia against Ukraine last night, which used ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

In the capital, Kiev, the first wave of attacks in the Obolonsky district hit a non-residential building, in the Podilsky district warehouses were hit, in the Darnytsky district debris burned in the open, and in the Shevchenkivsky district there was a strike on the territory of non-residential buildings. Later, a housing cooperative was also hit in the Darnytsky district, killing two people.

There were also strikes in other key regions of the country. An industrial enterprise was hit in Dnipro, and a transport infrastructure facility was hit in Zaporizhia.