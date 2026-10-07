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Friedrich Merz reaffirms Germany's support for Israel

Friedrich Merz reaffirms Germany's support for Israel

The German Chancellor said that his country stands firmly behind the security and existence of Israel and supports the creation of a Palestinian state alongside it

Oct 7, 2026 09:59 65

Friedrich Merz reaffirms Germany's support for Israel - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed today Germany's support for Israel on the occasion of the third anniversary of the attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement “Hamas“ against Israel on October 7, 2023, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“Germany is resolutely on Israel's side. Our Israeli friends can count on our commitment to ensure that such a crime will never happen again“, said Merz.

The German Chancellor stressed that his country stands behind the security and existence of Israel. According to him, this is a lesson learned from the Holocaust and part of German identity.

Merz also called for efforts to build a new reality in which Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbors can live in peace and security.

“We believe that this goal can best be achieved by creating a Palestinian state that exists alongside Israel,“ the German Chancellor said in a statement.