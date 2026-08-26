US military plane with distress signal over Europe

US military transport plane A Boeing C-17A Globemaster III has caused serious concern in European airspace after it officially reported a distress call while flying over Europe. The incident, which is unfolding amid heightened international tension, became clear after the international emergency code was detected by real-time flight tracking platforms.

According to initial information released by the TASS news agency (tass.ru) and cited by aviation publications such as Caliber.az (caliber.az), the heavy machine took off from Romania. While passing through Czech airspace, the crew activated the universal emergency code “Squawk 7700“. The issuance of this signal automatically makes the plane an absolute priority for air traffic controllers.

What is known about the incident so far?

Despite the activated emergency signal, the military machine maintained a stable altitude of about 10.3 kilometers (34,000 feet) and continued its course in the direction of Germany. The plane is expected to make an emergency or planned landing at the large American air base “Ramstein“.

Experts point out that the code “Squawk 7700“ is used for a wide range of serious technical problems on board – from sudden decompression in the cabin and failure of one of the systems, to medical emergencies with a crew member. As of 5:54 Bulgarian time on August 26, 2026 there is still no official statement from the European Command of the US Armed Forces (eucom.mil) regarding the specific cause of the technical malfunction.

Chronology of similar cases in Europe

This is not the first case this year in which a strategic Pentagon machine has suffered an incident over the continent. A few months ago, an American strategic bomber B-52 Stratofortress also declared an emergency due to a technical problem and made an emergency landing in the UK, which was reported at the time by Filter News (filternews.bg). Later in the summer, another C-17A Globemaster III was forced to abort a mission to the Middle East and return to its base in Germany due to a complete loss of radio contact over the Mediterranean Sea.

Official authorities in Europe and the US continue to clarify the situation surrounding the current incident, with updated information expected on the condition of the crew immediately after the plane landed on German soil. land.