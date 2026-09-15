Two camps have formed around Putin: one insists on negotiations with Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence claims that two camps have already formed around Vladimir Putin: one insists on continuing the war, and the other advocates negotiations, NEXTA reported.

Vadim Skibitsky, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, said that the Kremlin fears internal collapse and destabilization, and intercepted Russian documents confirm these concerns.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Putin himself is also concerned about the influence of large oligarchs, such as the case of “Khodorkovsky“ continues to serve as a warning to them.

Signs of this anxiety are observed in concrete political steps: new laws on mobilization, expanded powers of the security services and rumors of a possible reprivatization of companies.

Another alarming signal for the Kremlin, according to Ukrainian intelligence, is the decline in trust in the "United Russia" party. The Kremlin's biggest fear is no longer necessarily Ukraine or the West. It increasingly seems that the Kremlin is beginning to fear its own elites and its own system.

The information from Kiev comes against the backdrop of yet another failed attempt by the United States to end the war. The Americans mediated another round of negotiations, but no breakthrough was achieved.