Enhanced security measures were introduced in Athens due to the Levski match

Enhanced security measures have been introduced in the Greek capital Athens ahead of today's football match between the teams of AEK (Athens) and “Levski“ (Sofia), reported Greek media, quoted by BTA.

The match, which is a second leg of the playoffs for entry into the main phase of the Champions League, starts at 22:00 local time at the “AEK Arena“ stadium, also known as “Agia Sofia“, in the Nea Philadelphia neighborhood in the northern parts of the Athens agglomeration.

The Greek media reported that security measures around the match have been strengthened due to the expected presence of about 1,600 “Levski“ supporters. The information states that the goal is to limit the possibility of contact between the two groups.

A special organization has been created for Bulgarian fans to travel to the stadium. “Levski“ fans are expected to gather at 17:00 at a pre-determined location at the OAKA Olympic Sports Complex in the Maroussi district of Athens. From there, their movement to the AEK stadium will be organized.

The second leg in Athens is decisive for the qualification to the main phase of the Champions League. The first meeting between Levski and AEK at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“ in Sofia ended with a score of 0:0. The winner of tonight's match will continue in the Champions League.