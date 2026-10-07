Marco Rubio: Greece is an indispensable US ally and a pillar of security in the region

Greece is an indispensable US ally in NATO and an important pillar of security in the region, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during his visit to the Greek capital Athens, BTA reports.

Rubio noted that there are many hotbeds of tension in the world, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the situation in the Middle East and around the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, this situation shows the need for strong alliances.

„In an era of uncertainty and global instability, we need very important partners (...). And this is Greece for the United States“, Rubio said.

He stressed that bilateral relations encompass not only security and defense, but also a number of other areas, including trade, investment, energy and cultural exchange.

The US Secretary of State met with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, after which the two made a joint statement to the media.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to energy cooperation. According to Rubio, energy relations between Greece and the United States “are reaching new levels“ and will continue to expand through the Vertical Corridor and its development.

According to him, this has turned Greece into a secure energy hub and facilitated the increase in supplies of American liquefied natural gas to Europe.

Rubio also announced a new direction in defense cooperation between the two countries. Greece will join a partnership program between the Greek Armed Forces and the Florida National Guard, which aims to further deepen bilateral relations in the field of defense.

The US Secretary of State also stressed the importance of building secure supply chains, including for some strategic raw materials and their production. He identified this area as another area of cooperation between the US and Greece.

Rubio said that relations between the two countries are based not only on their common history, but also on ties in the cultural sphere and in a number of other areas.