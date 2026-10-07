Six killed in Houthi attacks in Yemen

Six people were killed and four, including women and children, were injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militia on villages in the southern regions of Yemen's Taiz province, Yemeni news agency SABA reported, BTA reports.

According to local sources, one of the attacks killed a woman and four civilians were injured. Among the injured were a child and two women.

In another attack, a mortar shell fired by the Houthi hit a family house in the village of Aserm. The attack killed a civilian man, his wife, his daughter, his daughter-in-law and her two children.

Local residents reported that several villages in the area continue to be under constant shelling. According to reports, dozens of residents of the settlement have been injured, but they are not allowed to be hospitalized for medical treatment due to the imposed blockade of the villages.