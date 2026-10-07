Romania: Drone attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea are unacceptable

“Such actions constitute a gross violation of international law and a direct threat to the freedom of civilian navigation“, said Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Coiu in a position sent to the BTA editorial office and published on her official social network profile “Ex“, BTA reports.

Coiu stressed that as a country located on both the Danube River and the Black Sea, Romania considers maritime security a national and European priority.

“As I have repeatedly stated at international forums, as a result of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the Black Sea has become the most dangerous place in the world for merchant seafarers. This is a threat to both regional security and global food security. The threat of famine is one of the most abhorrent weapons of war, regardless of the way it is used“, writes the Romanian Foreign Minister.

She emphasizes that both the safety of civilian crews and vessels, as well as the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, must be guaranteed and protected.

“Romania is committed to working with Bulgaria and Turkey within the framework of the agreement signed at the NATO summit in Ankara to strengthen security in the Black Sea and protect critical maritime infrastructure“, Coiu points out.

According to her, the agreed future EU center for maritime security in the Black Sea, which will be based in Constanta and Varna, will also have an additional contribution to security in the region. According to the Romanian Foreign Minister, it will play a significant role in improving coordination, situational awareness and resilience in the Black Sea region.