UAE President Meets with US Senator Joni Ernst

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with US Senator Joni Ernst, the UAE News Agency - UAM reported, BTA reports.

The main topic of the talks was the strategic cooperation between the UAE and the US and the shared commitment of both sides to further strengthen bilateral ties in the interests of both countries.

Issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed during the meeting. The parties also discussed efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and beyond.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the UAE, and other officials.